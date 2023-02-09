Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $39.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Oak Street Health traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 2466259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

OSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,123,014.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,492 shares of company stock worth $2,715,019. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 36.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $58,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $2,334,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $919,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

