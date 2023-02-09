Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 159,272 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $792.66 million, a P/E ratio of 181.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,444.72%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

