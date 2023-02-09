Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,156 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

