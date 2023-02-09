Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

OLLI stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

