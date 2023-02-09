ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of ONE Gas worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

