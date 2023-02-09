OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.02

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 65588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 552,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 80,309 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.
