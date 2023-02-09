OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.02

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 65588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $662,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 836,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $662,880.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 836,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $427,448.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 907,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 552,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 80,309 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.