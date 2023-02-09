Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.25% of Origin Agritech worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SEED opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. Origin Agritech Limited has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

