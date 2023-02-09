Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Overstock.com worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 315.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Overstock.com Trading Down 7.0 %

About Overstock.com

Shares of OSTK opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.78 million, a P/E ratio of 107.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 3.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.