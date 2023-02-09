Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $12.23 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of -373.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.