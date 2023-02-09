Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7,522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.49. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

