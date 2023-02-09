Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,214 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,804,000 after buying an additional 395,751 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $166.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average of $163.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

