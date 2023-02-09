Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

Several research firms have commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Palomar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 25.3% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Down 1.1 %

About Palomar

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81.

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.