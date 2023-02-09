Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International stock opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

