Paul C. Burns Sells 4,340 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXIGet Rating) insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Standex International stock opened at $117.83 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94.

Standex International (NYSE:SXIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Standex International by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Standex International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

