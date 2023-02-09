Paul C. Burns Sells 4,340 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Standex International Trading Down 1.8 %

Standex International stock opened at $117.83 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Standex International by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Standex International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

