Paul D. Vaughan Sells 9,500 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 679,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 324.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

