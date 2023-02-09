PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

PDF Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $987,125. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDFS opened at $34.00 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

See Also

