Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 737,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,352.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $900.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.63. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

