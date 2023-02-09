PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.84

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 91443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $385.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.89 million. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $517,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

