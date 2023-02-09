Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PPC. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.4 %

PPC opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

