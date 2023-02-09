Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Plains GP worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of PAGP opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

