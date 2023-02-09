Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.05

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.75. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.
Power Solutions International Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.
Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter.
About Power Solutions International
Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Solutions International (PSIX)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.