Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.05

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.75. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

