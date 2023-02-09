Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Progress Software worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,609,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,465,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $124,759.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $72,169.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 2,396 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $124,759.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,169.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progress Software Stock Down 0.9 %

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Progress Software stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Articles

