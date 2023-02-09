Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $226,632.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,472. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.