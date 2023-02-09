ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter worth $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $13,242,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 210.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 764,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 218.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 418,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLDP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen started coverage on Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Solid Power Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of SLDP stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Solid Power had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 392.40%. Equities analysts predict that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

