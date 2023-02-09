ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Immersion by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 424,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 88.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,902 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth about $671,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 128.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immersion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Singer purchased 20,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,331.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Immersion news, insider Eric Singer bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 653,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,331.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immersion Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $239.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.40. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Immersion Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.