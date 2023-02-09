ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,047 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 678,667 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zeta Global by 769.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 606,733 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $2,640,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $245,585.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,594,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,517,652.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $245,585.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,594,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,517,652.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 22,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $201,950.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,566,516 shares in the company, valued at $149,264,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,953 shares of company stock worth $3,405,534. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

