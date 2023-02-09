ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $33,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 197,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $524,604.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,583,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,197,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 197,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $524,604.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,583,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,197,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 208,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $567,481.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,375,162 shares in the company, valued at $58,140,440.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,780,907 shares of company stock valued at $12,837,875 over the last 90 days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

