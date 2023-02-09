ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 63.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fastly by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

Fastly Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:FSLY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $106,936.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $106,936.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $692,349.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,393 shares of company stock worth $5,113,437. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.