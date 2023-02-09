ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,103 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 517.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Down 8.4 %

UA stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $17.75.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

