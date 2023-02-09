ProShare Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Redfin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 22.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $963.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The business had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.