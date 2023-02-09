ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQRx were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EQRx by 764.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after buying an additional 5,732,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at $13,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in EQRx in the second quarter worth $7,302,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the first quarter valued at about $4,681,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

EQRX opened at $2.40 on Thursday. EQRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

