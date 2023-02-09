ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 210,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $275,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,447,993 shares in the company, valued at $37,482,191.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,683. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.23. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.15 and a quick ratio of 31.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

