ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $153,000 in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,897,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,505,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $6,172,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $4,724,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $4,557,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

