ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,121 shares of company stock worth $319,984. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on RNA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

