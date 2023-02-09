ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at $882,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 84.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLU stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. BELLUS Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.14.

BELLUS Health Profile

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 453,737.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.