ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,409 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $922.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 87.18%. The firm had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

