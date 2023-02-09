ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,628 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $125,306,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,801,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 261,845 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $584,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $584,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,502,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.67.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

