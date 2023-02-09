ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $213.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.