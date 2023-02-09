ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,771 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Well by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 5.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American Well by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 116,615 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.
AMWL opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.71.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.
