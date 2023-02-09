ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $90,000 Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AlloVir by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 120,563 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AlloVir by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,786 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $174,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $174,929.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vikas Sinha sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,963.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,031,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,853.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,008 shares of company stock worth $272,960 over the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

ALVR stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $562.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.93. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

