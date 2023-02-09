ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,400 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $12,366,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 637,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 395.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 780,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 623,317 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,408.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $94,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,235,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,552,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,408.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,237. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

SUMO stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.33. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

