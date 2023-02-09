Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,877.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,800. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.