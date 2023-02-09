Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 32,413 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 268.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Stride worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stride by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stride by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stride by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

