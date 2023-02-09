Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,486 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 204.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after acquiring an additional 821,329 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,735,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 588,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,832,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 518,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,929 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.