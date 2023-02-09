Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 4,199.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.82%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

