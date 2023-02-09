Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 9,301 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after buying an additional 151,814 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $832.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a current ratio of 21.09. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -151.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

