Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 257,030 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 257,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Golden Ocean Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GOGL opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

