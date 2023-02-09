Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,436,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Articles

