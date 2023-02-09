Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Gentherm by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ THRM opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.34. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $91.54.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $100,023.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Gentherm news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $123,649.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THRM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.