Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.57% of Aaron’s worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AAN opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $463.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.11. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $23.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

